MDH: 36 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 988 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s downward trend of COVID-19 cases continues Tuesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 988 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 411,110. Of those total cases, 31,776 are health care workers.
There have been 36 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Faribault County resident in their 60′s. The statewide death toll is now at 5,196. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,351.
There are 393,506 people who are no longer isolated.
21,605 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,575 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 5,501,277.
The Minnesota Department of Health is now accepting appointments for January at its community COVID-19 testing sites statewide.
Each of the 20 sites offers free, safe, no-barrier testing. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. In our region, the testing locations are in Albert Lea, Hutchinson, and Mankato.
To book an appointment, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,475 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 277,222.
There are 67 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,812.
233,727 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,347,475 people have been tested statewide.
