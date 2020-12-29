Mediacom adds KEYC NBC & CW to cable line-up

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mediacom cable customers in southern Minnesota now have access to the area’s newest TV station.
The cable provider now carries NBC and CW programming from KMNF-LD which launched in December 2019. KMNF-LD is the sister station to KEYC-TV and is branded as KEYC NBC & KEYC CW.
Mediacom carries KEYC NBC programming on channel 17 & in HD on channel 817 and KEYC CW programming on channel 19 & in HD on channel 819 in the following cities: Cleveland, Henderson, Janesville, Kasota, Lafayette, Lake Crystal, LeSueur, Mountain Lake, Pemberton, St. Peter, Waldorf, Wells and Winnebago.
Cable carriage of KEYC NBC & CW is being added to other providers and we encourage you to contact your provider to let them know you would like to receive KMNF’s NBC & CW programming.
For other questions about receiving KMNF-LD, including over the air via antenna or on satellite, click here.
