Minnesota minimum wage increases Jan. 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota will see an increase in its minimum wage starting January 1.
The state Department of Labor and Industry says the increase will adjust to inflation. The minimum wage for large employers will increase from $10 an hour to $10.08 an hour. The minimum wage for small employers and youth under 18 will increase from $8.15 to $8.21 per hour.
As of this past February, an estimated 8.5% of jobs in Minnesota paid the minimum wage or less. However, that was before the pandemic made a big impact on the state’s economy.
