122,000 Minnesotans sign up for MNsure

From November 1 to December 22 more than 122,000 Minnesotans signed up for private health plans through MNsure, an increase of 4,700 compared to the previous open enrollment period. Nearly 20 percent of enrollees were new to the exchange this year. More than 33,000 Minnesotans also received eligibility for low- or no-cost health care coverage through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare.