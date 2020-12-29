New FAA rules may lead to drones delivering packages on our doorsteps

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Federal Aviation Administration established new rules for drone usage on Monday.
The rules could lead to more commercial use of the drones, such as using them for delivering packages. Small drones are allowed to fly at night and over people as long as they do not have rotating parts that could cut human skin.
The drones will also need to be equipped with remote identifiers for law enforcement and have flashing lights that can be seen three miles away for nighttime flying.
According to the FAA, the new ordinances are intended to bring us closer to the time when drones will operate in our day-to-day lives, like delivering packages.
Delivery services for companies like UPS and Amazon have begun testing and using their drone delivery services.
The U.S. Post Office in Mankato says they have not received word on local drone usage quite yet, though the technology is expected to make its way to southern Minnesota in the near future.
