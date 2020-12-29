2020 wraps up with a winter blast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly a week after our first blizzard of 2020, we’ve got more snowfall expected Tuesday.
Last Wednesday’s winter storm caused hundreds of crashes across Minnesota roadways, and that had MnDOT crews getting out on the roadways last night, gearing up for today’s winter storm. Thankfully this storm won’t pack as much of a punch in the wind department, and the lack of ice formation before snowfall may also work in our favor.
“We know that this storm will really impact the state of Minnesota from the middle down so those MnDOT crews will be at the ready so those crews are ready to hit the roads and they will be working 12-hour shifts 24 hours a day until roads are back in the clear,” says Anne Meyer, Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Of course with any snowstorm be sure to check the latest road conditions before you head out, you can do that on 511mn.org.
