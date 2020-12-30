Authorities identify Windom man killed in I-90 crash

BLUE EARTH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — A 42-year-old Windom man died in a one-vehicle crash in Faribault County Tuesday evening.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 90, east of Highway 169 in Blue Earth Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Camaro was traveling westbound on I-90 when it left the road and rolled multiple times in the north ditch.
The driver died at the scene; authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.
Authorities identified the victim Wednesday to be Jason Harnack of Windom.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.