Community lends a hand as Vernon Center Market staff begins picking up the pieces

VERNON CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - On the corner of Hilltop and East streets, the pile of concrete still stops onlookers.
When flames began to spread at family-owned Vernon Center Market, word spread quickly, too.
“I hopped out of bed and put some shoes on, and sure enough, it’s true,” Jake Reid, an employee of three years at Vernon Center Market, said
Early Tuesday morning, Reid was one of many community members who watched the business burn. He’s also one of about a dozen employees.
“There’s really not much in this town because it’s a small town,” Reid said. “When I got hired, this was my only option.”
Neighbors have already started helping staff get back on their feet. Community Bank’s locations in Vernon Center, Mankato, Eagle Lake and Amboy are accepting donations as the market’s family begins picking up the pieces.
Reid says he’s happy everyone is safe, but still wonders, “What comes next?”
“It was hard to believe when I heard from my parents ‘Yeah, your work is on fire.’ I was just in shock,” he said. “But what are you gonna do?”
