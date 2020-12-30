Ellison files lawsuit against Winnebago events center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that his office has filed a lawsuit against an events center in southern Minnesota.
Ellison’s office said the lawsuit against Carlson Event Center in Winnebago was filed after learning that the establishment had advertised that it would hold a “New Year’s Eve Bash” Friday night.
The event would violate Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-99, which prohibits venues hosting indoor events and entertainment, such as concert halls and performance venues, from being open to the public until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10.
The initial advertisement by Carlson Event Center indicated that it would be hosting a “big new year’s dance,” while urging attendees to bring their own beer and liquor. The Attorney General’s Office reports it attempted to reach out to the business, but calls and emails went unreturned.
Furthermore, it appears that the Carlson Event Center’s Facebook page has been deleted since the announcement was made Wednesday by the Attorney General’s Office.
“Performance venues, like many other businesses, have been hurting during this pandemic. I’m glad to see efforts like the recently-passed Minnesota aid package and the Minnesota-born national Save Our Stages Act are out there helping these businesses make it through this challenging time,” Ellison said. “By far the vast majority of indoor venues have been complying with the law all along. But when a business irresponsibly opens to the public to throw a dance party, their insistence on violating the law is simply prolonging the pain of the pandemic for everyone.”
In the lawsuits filed against Carlson Event Center, the Attorney General’s Office has asked the court to:
- Declare that defendants’ actions constitute violations of Executive Order 20-99, as extended and modified by Executive Order 20-103;
- Stop anyone associated with these establishments from violating or threatening to violate the executive orders;
- Award restitution, disgorgement, or damages to the State;
- Impose civil penalties of up to $25,000 for each violation or threatened violation of the executive order;
- Award the State its costs; and
- Impose any other relief the court finds just.
“I don’t enjoy using the enforcement tools I have available because I’d much prefer all establishments do the right thing on their own, but I will continue to use them when I have no other choice to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus,” Ellison added.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.