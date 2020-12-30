MAPS board to vote on return to hybrid learning for elementary students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public School leaders plan to ask the school board to approve moving the district’s youngest learners back to the classroom.
In the school board agenda posted this afternoon for its next meeting, the board is being asked to approve returning Pre-K through five students to the hybrid model beginning January 19.
That model has elementary students learning in class each school day.
The plan calls for no school days on January 14 & 15 for staff to prepare.
No plan has been announced for a return to in-classroom learning for middle and high school students with the district saying that decision will be based on county covid numbers.
The school board will vote on the proposal Monday, January 4, where the new members of the school board will also be sworn in.
