Maverick Hockey Quick Hits

Rob Clark: The MSU men’s hockey team is currently ranked 5th in the nation despite only playing in five games this season. Mavericks going 3-1-1 in those contests. This offense is not struggle to create chances, Mavericks averaging almost 40 shots a game this season. And also, defense looking good as well for MSU. Goaltender, Dryden McKay, with two shutouts so far this season. He has 16 in his career, McKay still just a junior. Now, the Mavericks open the second half of the season on the road against Northern Michigan for a two-game series that is actually the start of WCHA play. Now the Mavericks of course have won the McNaughton cup for three straight years, they will go for a fourth this season. That title defense begins on Saturday against Northern Michigan.