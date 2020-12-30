MDH: 66 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,707 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,707 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 413,107. Of those total cases, 31,968 are health care workers.
There have been 66 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. 43 of those were in long term care facilities. The statewide death toll is now at 5,262. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,394.
There are 395,679 people who are no longer isolated.
21,748 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,597 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 5,527,037.
For daily updates and more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,652 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 278,600.
There are 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,822.
236,656 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,350,885 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.