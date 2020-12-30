MnDOT introduces new technology to improve road safety

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - In the latest snowstorm, the Minnesota Department of Transportation tries out some new technology to make our roads safer.
MnDOT’s research and training engineer calls it an experimental project. Two trucks are using equipment designed to improve the plow trucks, making them more maneuverable so they can clear roads more quickly. Also, the slurry spreaders they are trying are supposed to be more directional so it spreads more evenly and is less corrosive to the trucks.
“We’re hopeful we’ll see a substantial opportunity here to preserve our trucks and keep them in better shape,” says Tom Peter, MnDOT.
Peters says the goal is to be more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable while keeping roads safe for drivers.
