MVAC offers energy assistance to those in need during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to COVID, this year more than ever people may be in need of help to pay their monthly energy bills.
Minnesota Valley Action Council wants everyone to know, help is available through their Energy Assistance program. The program provides a grant for income-eligible households, funds that are used to pay for heat or gas. This leaves more of the family resources available for other expenses, like rent or food. MVAC says many people may be qualifying for the first time.
Now would be a good time for anyone who works in a restaurant or who work in gyms, because if you sign your application in December we are going to look at September October November. If you sign in January we’ll look at October November December and many of those folks have not been working during that period so their income would be lower, so that might be an opportunity for people to apply for the program and get a grant toward their gas and electric.
MVAC can also assist households in crisis situations with disconnect notices or when they are almost out of heating fuel. Keep in mind, all Grants are paid directly to the vendor on their behalf. MVAC serves the nine-county region. For more information or to apply, visit www.mnvac.org.
