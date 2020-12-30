New U.S. dietary guidelines recommend no added sugar for children under 2

Minn. (KEYC) - Parents now have an extra reason to say no to candy and sweets for younger children.
The U.S. government dietary guidelines for infants and toddlers, released Tuesday, recommend feeding only breast milk for at least six months and no added sugar for children under the age of two.
“Kids are born with a blank slate. They really have no concept or understanding of what food tastes like. Up until six months of age when we start to introduce those foods to children. So when we introduce food to children we really want to give them the food we know will nourish their body to help build their taste buds for those healthy foods,” said Mayo Clinic Health System Registered Dietician & Nutritionist, Grace Fjeldberg.
After the age of two, the guidelines advise to limit added sugar to less than 10 percent of calories per day after age 2. The dietary guidelines are issued every five years by the Agriculture Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.