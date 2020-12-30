ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County offers free radon kits as part of National Radon Action Month.
The kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be distributed via drive-thru from January 4th through January 8th and by-appointment-only after that.
Brown-Nicollet Environmental Health says 2 in 5 Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon gas.
Testing takes two to seven days; contact Brown-Nicollet County staff with any questions.
