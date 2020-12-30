Nicollet County offers free radon kits

Nicollet County offers free radon kits as part of National Radon Action Month. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Kelsey Barchenger | December 30, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 11:55 AM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County offers free radon kits as part of National Radon Action Month.

The kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be distributed via drive-thru from January 4th through January 8th and by-appointment-only after that.

Brown-Nicollet Environmental Health says 2 in 5 Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon gas.

Testing takes two to seven days; contact Brown-Nicollet County staff with any questions.

