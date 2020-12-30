North Mankato Taylor Library hosts snowman building contest

North Mankato Taylor Library hosts snowman building contest
North Mankato hosts family January activities. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Bernadette Heier | December 30, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 7:18 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -If you’re looking for a fun, family snow activity, beginning January, North Mankato Taylor Library is hosting a snowman building contest.

Participants can post a photo of their snowman to the library’s Facebook page until January 31st. The winner will receive a prize.

“On February 1st we will decide which one we think is the best and decide a winner. The sky is the limit, be creative,” said North Mankato Taylor Library,

In addition the library is hosting a variety of craft, cooking and reading activities in January that can be enjoyed from your home. Such as providing bird house building kits and more.

A calendar to monthly activities can be found here.

