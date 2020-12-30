North Mankato Taylor Library hosts snowman building contest

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -If you’re looking for a fun, family snow activity, beginning January, North Mankato Taylor Library is hosting a snowman building contest.
Participants can post a photo of their snowman to the library’s Facebook page until January 31st. The winner will receive a prize.
“On February 1st we will decide which one we think is the best and decide a winner. The sky is the limit, be creative,” said North Mankato Taylor Library,
In addition the library is hosting a variety of craft, cooking and reading activities in January that can be enjoyed from your home. Such as providing bird house building kits and more.
A calendar to monthly activities can be found here.
