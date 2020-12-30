Over 200 crashes on snowy roads, one fatal

42-year-old Jason Harnack of Windom died in a one-vehicle crash in Faribault County just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 90, east of Highway 169 in Blue Earth City Township. State Patrol says he was traveling westbound on 90 when his car left the road and rolled multiple times in the north ditch. Warnack was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.