Over 200 crashes on snowy roads, one fatal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s latest snowstorm led to numerous crashes and stranded motorists across the state.
Since the snow started Tuesday morning, through 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, there were 212 crashes, 12 with injury, 236 vehicles went off the road needing assistance and 8 semis jackknifed.
Those crash numbers include one fatal accident. Minnesota State Patrol now identifying the victim.
42-year-old Jason Harnack of Windom died in a one-vehicle crash in Faribault County just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 90, east of Highway 169 in Blue Earth City Township. State Patrol says he was traveling westbound on 90 when his car left the road and rolled multiple times in the north ditch. Warnack was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.