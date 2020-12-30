Snow emergency called for downtown Mankato core

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has called a snow emergency for the downtown corridor.
The snow emergency will begin at 10:00 PM Wednesday, December 30, and will expire at 8:00 AM Thursday, December 31. It means no parking on downtown Mankato streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.
The downtown snow emergency corridor includes: Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street; Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street and South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets;
During a snow emergency, there is temporary parking available downtown at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. Parking is also allowed in yards during a snow emergency.
