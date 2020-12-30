Tips and tricks for people getting into ice skating

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The temperatures are getting lower and lower which means that the ice skating season is approaching.
As we approach the winter months and the coldest time of the year, there are a lot of activities that people take part in and ice skating is one of them.
Especially in Minnesota, there are a lot of people that take their skates to frozen lakes, ice rinks or anywhere that they can enjoy the frozen water.
This year especially with the pandemic, businesses like Play It Again Sports are seeing a high demand from customers in used ice skates.
“This winter, with what’s going on, it seems to be a little bit more of a push for people to want to get outside, stay outside and do some things with the family,” Play It Again Sports co-owner, Steve Eckers said.
Play It Again Sports takes used equipment from baseball, softball, soccer, but one of their main focuses is hockey and used ice skates.
The ice skates can be exchanged for store credit or cold hard cash.
They take anything from hockey skates to figure skates for resell and they go anywhere for $15-40.
“We take as many used skates as we can as long as they are usable and skateable. At this point it is not keeping up with the demand for them,” Eckers said.
For those customers itching to get out in the elements, there are a few things to note before heading out on the ice.
One of the biggest tips that co-owner of Play It Again Sports, Steve Eckers can give is to gear up.
“If you’re an adult, wear pads. Something to protect you a little bit, you know for a lot of people who use rollerblades or inline skates that is a good way to learn, because they cross over to each other quite a bit.”
The second trick of the trade is to find skates that you feel the most comfortable in, hockey skates have the factor of being stable and sturdy.
Figure skates on the other hand should be used by people who have a sense of understanding of how those types of skates work.
Another big tidbit that Eckers can give is that sometimes being outside on skates isn’t always the best way to learn.
“A little smoother ride or easier ride. If you are on the lake, if you find a lake that is nice and smooth and glassy, it’s probably not a whole lot different than indoors. Other than, maybe not having something to hold onto, the boards help if you are learning in an ice rink.”
If you are one of the many people chomping at the bit to break in your skates and get on the ice, then take these tips and tricks and skate with them.
You can take your used ice skates to Play It Again Sports on 1668 Madison Ave in Mankato to exchange them for some form of payment or to be donated as well.
If you would like to check out their inventory then head to https://www.playitagainsports.com/locations/mankato-mn.
