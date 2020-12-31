COVID-19 case growth decreases in Minnesota; postivity rate increases in Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports case growth is down 68% since the peak of new infections in mid-November.
MDH reports 1,707 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 415,302. Of those total cases, 32,194 are health care workers.
There have been 66 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 5,323. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,431.
There are 397,080 people who are no longer isolated.
21,864 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,620 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 5,574,962.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,600 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 280,306.
Those numbers indicate the spread of the coronavirus may be increasing again in Iowa as the positivity rate ticked higher in recent days.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the 7-day average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 35.38% on Dec. 15 to 36.21% on Dec. 29. Hospitalizations though are falling slightly in the state.
There are 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,891.
238,278 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,355,034 people have been tested statewide.
