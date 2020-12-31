GOP lawmakers press Gov. Walz for timeline on business restrictions

By Lisa Cownie | December 31, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 12:38 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A pair of GOP state lawmakers pressing Gov. Tim Walz to release a plan by Monday with a timeline for lifting restrictions on businesses.

Senators Michelle Benson and Eric Pratt cite the decline in case growth in recent weeks as a reason to loosen restrictions, and vaccinations are underway across the state.

Minnesota health officials say the state continues to vaccinate healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and staff but a limited supply of vaccine doses means it lags behind other states that have moved on to their next phase. Health officials say there is also a lag time between when doses of the vaccine are allocated and then when they are administered.

