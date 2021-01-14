Cinemark Theater in Mankato reopens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cinemark Holdings, Inc announcing Thursday it will reopen The Cinemark River Hills Movies 8 theatre on Friday, Jan. 15.
Cinemark says the health and safety of employees, guests, and communities is a top priority.
- Each auditorium will be extensively disinfected between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.
- Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.
- Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.
- Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.
- Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.
- All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes.
- Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.
- Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.
The company says employees undergo extensive training prior to reopening and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.