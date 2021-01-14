NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In the spirit of the return of the NHL, it’s time for your weekly Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.

This week’s USCHO national men’s poll keeps the Minnesota Gophers at the top of the pack following a series split with number-12 Wisconsin, handing them their first loss of the season. North Dakota jumps up a spot to second. Boston College moves down to third following an overtime win and loss to New Hampshire. St. Cloud cracks the top-five with one first place vote. And the Minnesota State Mavericks move down a spot to fifth.

The number-5 Mavericks had yet another disappointing weekend after their series with Michigan Tech was postponed just one day before the puck was supposed to drop.

Mike Hastings: “The moment of walking in and finding out as late as we did. It’s just what it is in the COVID-19 day in age right now. You never know when it’s going to disrupt things. To walk in after a practice last Thursday and look at your guys. It was just eerily, it reminded me of last March. The looks the face of the guys that were in the locker room. They’re just disappointed, because they prepared and they were excited about the opportunity to finally play at home.”

Wyatt Aamodt “That’s obviously a tough situation, we’re all excited to play and then to have it canceled late was kinda hard on the group, but I think it’s a good part on our leadership group, kept us focused throughout the weekend and this week and we’re all excited to get going here this week.”

Sports Director Rob Clark joins us to further discuss.

MEN’S ANALYSIS:

Rob Clark: “Yeah Mary, it’s been a struggle for the MSU men’s hockey team to get on the ice on a consistent basis in the 2020-21 season, but the Mavericks have to feel good about where they’re at through seven games. 5-1-1 overall record. They did slip in the USCHO rankings from 4 to 5, but the reason they didn’t fall out of the top-five is because of the job done offensively. 35-plus shots per game this season for the Mavericks. Cade Borchardt leading the way with 5-goals and 4-assists, a total of nine points for the sophomore forward. In addition to Borchardt, four other Mavericks are averaging one or more points per game this season. Now, that potent offense will be going up against a Lake Superior State squad that is 6-1-3 on the year. Now, I don’t expect the Mavericks to struggle in creating chances, but they may struggle as they did at times in the beginning of the year to score. They are facing a vet in net for Lake Superior State, senior netminder Mareks Mitens, he’s only allowed 14-goals through ten games so far this year, so that is the match-up to really look at in this two-game series, set to begin on Friday.”

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS:

Switching the conversation to the women’s team now.

The Mavs have a well-deserved weekend off after earning their first sweep of the season last weekend over Bemidji State. MSU outscored the Beavers 6-to-1 over the course of both games. And they’ll need all the momentum they can get, as the team hits the road next weekend to face number-3 in the nation, Ohio State. Against Bemidji State, MSU, now 4-7-1, had five different goal scorers and netminder Calla Frank stopped 41 of 42 shots on goal. The Mavs have been trending upward, with the sweep, before that losing by just one goal in both games versus number-1 Wisconsin, and before that a series split with the Beavers.

We’ll have more on the series with Ohio State next week.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.