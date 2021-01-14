Minnesota Department of Transportations gives tips for first blizzard of 2021

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One of the biggest takeaways that officials say is that the no-travel advisory should be taken seriously, especially if there are strong winds in play.
Another important tip: keep an emergency winter survival kit in your car and also to have a full tank of gas in case you get stranded and help isn’t immediately available.
The high winds make any snowstorm more dangerous for drivers.
“You can’t see where the line is, so you cross the centerline or you go into the ditch. When the visibility goes down that changes everything no matter how good of tires or traction you have when there is no visibility. When the visibility gets bad enough where our operators can’t see what they are doing out on the road. We’ll pull the plow trucks from the road too,” MnDOT Assistant District Engineer for Maintenance Scott Morgan said.
MnDOT would like to stress the importance of checking 511mn.org for all of the road closures and conditions especially with the potential for freezing rain and blowing snow with this storm.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.