Cleveland teen launches GoFundMe for teacher

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - One teen in our area is asking for help in giving back to a Cleveland High School teacher who has impacted the lives of many students.
Ryan Reineke has started a GoFundMe for his teacher, Joel Boehlke. Boehlke was paralyzed from the waist down in a sledding accident.
To help him navigate the Minnesota winter, Reineke is raising funds to get his favorite teacher a new off-road wheelchair. He says Boehlke “has helped me adapt to the new school, gave me a job working for him, and helped me get supplies to help me make a new desk for my school work. I truly don’t know where I would be with him.”
The goal for the fundraiser is $20,000 and currently is at $11,500 with more than 200 donors.
