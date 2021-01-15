Curling season back in action

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fans of a favorite Minnesota winter pastime can finally get back on the ice.
At the Mankato Curling Club, curling league play kicks off this Sunday with classes beginning as early as tonight. The rules of the game remain the same, with less sharing of equipment to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Mankato Curling Club president says he is seeing increased interest in the sport from people who’ve never curled before.
“We have recently seen an uptick in new curlers especially in the younger adult range probably from TV and other media promoting the sport. and so we’ll get people signed up for learn to curl classes and we have a number of teams that are devoted to curlers with one or two years of experience and this year we have a number of teams with no experience so this will be their first time on the ice,” says Joe Gangi, President of the Mankato Curling Club.
There is still time to sign up for league play or classes, including junior classes for kids in 3rd through 12th grade.
For more details and for a full list of COVID-19 safety measures at the curling club, visit mankatocurling.org.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.