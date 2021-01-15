Hy-Vee to begin rapid antibody testing

Testing begins on Monday, January 18th and patients will receive same-day results in as little as 15 minutes. The test costs 25 dollars and may be purchased with any form of payment. Anti-body tests can show whether someone was infected with the covid-19 virus in the past, but cannot determine if they have a current infection. For patients who would like to be tested for a current infection. Hy-Vee is still offering free covid-19 lab testing outside more than 180 pharmacy locations.