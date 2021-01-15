Hy-Vee to begin rapid antibody testing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee will begin offering covid-19 rapid anti-body testing at more than 250 pharmacy locations, including both Mankato stores, as well as New Ulm and St. Peter.
Testing begins on Monday, January 18th and patients will receive same-day results in as little as 15 minutes. The test costs 25 dollars and may be purchased with any form of payment. Anti-body tests can show whether someone was infected with the covid-19 virus in the past, but cannot determine if they have a current infection. For patients who would like to be tested for a current infection. Hy-Vee is still offering free covid-19 lab testing outside more than 180 pharmacy locations.
For more information visit
