An isolated flurry/brief snow shower is possible through the rest of our Saturday as lows tonight fall to near 20, with winds out of the northwest around 5-10 mph. Sunday, mostly cloudy a brief flurry/snow shower is possible with highs around 28, winds remain out of the northwest around 5-10 mph. Sunday night, mostly cloudy a stray flurry or snow shower will be possible with lows near 18, winds remain out of the west northwest around 5-10 mph.