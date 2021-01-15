Madelia Fire Department: check your carbon monoxide detectors

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A local fire department is reminding residents of the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to high levels at a home in Madelia.
The Madelia Fire Department says it responded to the home on the southwest side of town last night. An investigation found high levels of carbon monoxide. Officials say, even more, concerning were the highest concentrations coming from a bedroom. The department says the situation could have ended much worse if the homeowner didn’t have a detector. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include fatigue, headaches, and nausea.
