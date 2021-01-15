Mankato tourism looks to rebound after 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With travel down and people isolating due to COVID, concerns the number of people visiting Mankato has gone down and has forced cancellations of events.
Locals have had to keep themselves occupied outdoors enjoying Mankato’s scenic views, walking paths and more.
With hopes of change this year, Mankato is still planning on hosting some of its annual events while still following guidelines. Visit Mankato Sports Commissions Director Joy Leafblad remains optimistic about the future.
“We will just continue to modify and offer what we can. I think that is the key for this year going through winter and spring and summer. Just really being flexible and looking at those modifications.”
Leafblad is looking forward to events such as the senior games in mid-August and the Mankato Marathon in October.
