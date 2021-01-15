MAPS learning program and winter sports spectator information announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools will welcome pre-K through 5th grade back to in-person learning starting next Tuesday.
The district says it plans to transition Sixth through twelfth grade back to hybrid learning starting Thursday, February 4.Students are asked to continue following CDC guidelines to slow the spread in schools. District officials encourage families to continue reportING any student illnesses to Health Services; staff will help identify any COVID-19 symptoms.
In addition to the learning model plans, Mankato Area Public Schools has outlined its spectator information for winter sports.
Game Passes are required to attend home and away games. Each family will be allowed two predetermined spectators who have purchased “Game Passes.” Those passes need to be physically presented to get into the game. Streaming games will be available on both East and West’s activities website.
