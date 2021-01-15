MDH: 33 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,640 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,640 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 443,562. Of those total cases, 34,594 are health care workers.
There have been 33 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 5,850. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,734.
There are 422,289 people who are no longer isolated.
23,185 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,850 were hospitalized in ICU.
7 adult ICU beds are currently available in southcentral Minnesota.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,090,114.
For daily updates and more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,930 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 303,097.
There are five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 4,257.
263,841 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,415,823 people have been tested statewide.
