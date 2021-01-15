New athletic center coming to Martin Luther College

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A brand new athletic center is coming to Martin Luther College in New Ulm.
Donors have fully funded the $4.5 million dollar project. The facility is named the Betty Kohn Fieldhouse and will be located at the MLC Athletic Field Complex. The 36,000-square-foot indoor turfed facility will feature large practice areas, baseball and softball batting cages, golf simulators, and locker rooms.
“As any college in the upper Midwest knows, if you have spring sports and you’re looking to practice outdoors, it may be kind of a short season for you. So this greatly enhances our athletic teams. But it’s not just that. It’s physical education classes, inter murals...we have hundreds of students that will make use of this well beyond our athletic teams.” said MLC President, Rich Gurgel.
The college says the community will also be able to use the facility. A groundbreaking celebration is planned for April, with student use anticipated by the beginning of 2022.
