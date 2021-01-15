Pick of the Litter: Chester

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Chester.
Chester is a 13 year old senior cat who is very sweet, loves to snuggle and may even crawl under the covers with you. Chester likes to accompany his human friends wherever they go and will do well in a home where he gets attention and cuddles.
He may come off shy to visitors at first but warms up quickly.
If you or someone you know is interested in adopting Chester or any other animals at BENCHS contact the shelter to make an appointment.
