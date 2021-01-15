Rep. Jeremy Munson speaks out after House launches investigation on 6 GOP reps

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal) is pushing back after the Minnesota House investigates a Pro-Trump rally in St. Paul.
Six Republican lawmakers, including Munson, are under investigation after attending a “Storm the Capitol” rally, the same day rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.
Newly elected District 19A Rep. Susan Akland (R-St. Peter) also attended the rally.
Munson says the backlash legislators are receiving for attending the rally is “overblown” and that representatives should meet with citizens who come to the government seeking change.
”I gave a speech at the rally welcoming people, asking they respect the police and to remind people that we are here to talk about free and fair elections and help them get involved in the legislative process,” said Munson. “But to hold me accountable for things said after the rally, hours after I left by other people at the rally I don’t think is fair.”
While the St. Paul protest remained peaceful, House Speaker Melissa Hortman says they’re looking into whether members advocated for, incited, or supported acts of domestic terrorism.
Munson denounced the Capitol Hill violence and called for lawbreakers to be prosecuted.
