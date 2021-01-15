Survey details challenges of athlete mask mandate

ST, PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A grassroots organization made of up parents, coaches, and athletes releases results of a statewide survey from the first week of athlete mask mandates.
According to ‘Let Them Play Minnesota’, 84% of the over 2500 respondents reported having shortness of breath, while 48% of kids said they experienced dizziness and 11 had to seek emergency medical care. The data reflects the first seven days of the mandate before games and matches began on January 11. The survey results come one week after the organization filed a lawsuit against Governor Tim Walz in response to the mask mandate.
