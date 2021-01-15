Anglers celebrating ‘Take a Kid Ice Fishing’ this weekend

By Bernadette Heier | January 14, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 7:45 PM

Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend Minnesotans can fish for free when bringing along a kid.

“Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend” kicks off this Saturday through Monday. Minnesotans age 16 or older can fish or dark-house spear without an angling or spearing license if they take a child younger than 16 along to fish with them.

“It’s a way to introduce people to the sport of fishing and to get kids out there and get an experience for it. Because it’s a heritage in the state of Minnesota and any time we can expose kids to the sport of fishing its benefit,” said Waterville Area Fisheries Supervisor Craig Soupir.

The DNR reminds anglers to always check ice thicknesses, dress warm and carry safety items such as ice picks and a flotation device. And to always let others know that you’ll be heading out.

