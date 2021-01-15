WEM girls’ basketball leaning on experience for 2021

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls’ basketball team hopes to pick up where it left off after last year’s victory in the state quarterfinals before the tournament was canceled.
The Buccaneers have the pieces to do so with 11 seniors on the roster.
“So many accomplishments on the courts, diamond, everything else, it’s not just what they do in sports. It’s how they carry themselves outside of it,” Head Coach Ty Kaus said.
The Bucs senior class is a successful group, making state tournament appearances in volleyball, basketball and softball throughout their careers.
“It hasn’t hit us yet that this all is coming to an end, just once it’s all done, I think it’ll be wow. We’ve spent our whole lives working at sports, it’s crazy to move on to something new. Enjoying these past few months will be the most important,” said senior Ellie Ready.
Most recently, WEM finished the abbreviated fall season as the state’s number one ranked volleyball team. The goals remain high heading into basketball season.
State tournaments may return this winter, and if so, the Bucs want to earn a spot in the field of eight with the chance to compete for a championship.
“Last year, I felt we were playing the best we’ve ever played. We were playing so good as a team, our communication was great. At this point, I hope that we can show everybody we can make it to a state title game, show we can win a state title, that would be great,” said senior Kylie Pittman.
“We’re hungry man, we lost a big asset last year in Trista Hering, but we’re coming out with all the same usual starters as last year, we’re going to come out strong like we did last year and work our butts off,” senior Brielle Bartelt said.
The Buccaneers like to play fast wearing teams down teams by turning the game into a track meet which is one of the keys to the team’s success.
“It’s mainly going to be four out, one in, most of the time and just running everyone off the court,” said Toryn Richards, WEM senior.
“We’re versatile, and I know everyone can score. If we need someone to hit a three, anyone can score. I know we’ll be running the court and be able to beat any team down the court,” Pittman said.
WEM’s season opener is set for Saturday at LCWM.
