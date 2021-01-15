Winter storm wreaks havoc on Minnesota roads

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The first winter storm of 2021 wreaking havoc on the roads.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that from 8:00 a.m. Thursday to 6:00 a.m. there were 156 crashes, 217 spinouts, and 10 jackknifed semis. Eighteen of those crashes had injuries but none of them were fatal.
A blizzard warning does remain in effect for parts of southwestern Minnesota until 6:00 p.m. Friday night, where some no travel advisories are still in place. Whiteout conditions late last night prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close numerous roads in that portion of the state. All of those closed highways reopened to traffic this morning.
