Changes coming for Highway 14

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation received grant money Thursday to help fix one of the area’s busiest stretches of roadway.
The project will include the expansion of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm from two-lanes to four-lanes, as well as some new interchanges at New Ulm and Courtland.
It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023.
MnDOT Project Manager Zachary Tess says area motorists will find the changes familiar/
“If folks can picture what we built at highway 111 and Highway 14, just south of Nicollet. Where you have got ramp terminals and a bridge over the top of Highway 14. That is what we are talking about, near New Ulm at County Road 37 near the south end of town by the Hy-Vee,” Tess said.
The interchanges will cause some detours for thru-traffic that would include using Highway 15, to go back to Nicolett using the interchange that was constructed in 2016. MnDOT promises all the construction is worth it and their top priority is safety.
“As it relates to the safety of the corridor, that’s one of the primary purposes of this project. There’s increased safety, increased capacity and enhancing that interregional trade function,” Tess said.
This stretch remains the final segment to see improvement to complete the four-lane corridor from New Ulm to Rochester. Construction is already underway between Owatonna and Dodge Center.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.