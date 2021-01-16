City of Mankato making major upgrades to local parks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has announced three new projects to build and upgrade local parks. The plans were drawn to make the parks more accessible to better accommodate continued use. Each of the three projects are expected to be completed by September so residents can enjoy the parks before next winter.
“We have a new park that we will be building in the Prairie Winds neighborhood. It’s a new subdivision, so there will be a new park development there. And then, in Trail Creek, that park, we have some equipment replacement and some restroom improvements,” said Susan Arntz, City Administrator.
In addition to these new developments, the city is working with Blue Earth County to make major upgrades to Stolzman Trail.
“It’s about an $860,000 trail project, and the city will have about a $500,000 contribution using our municipal state aid funds, and then the county also has a significant contribution to round out that project,” Arntz added.
The city says they are looking forward to updating area parks, as folks are using them much more during the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.