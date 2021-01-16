Mankato Area Public Schools students to return to in-person hybrid learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools has made plans to shift students back into hybrid learning.
“Our elementary teachers, on the 14th and 15th of January, have got some time to transition to be able to prepare to bring kids back, and then after Martin Luther King Day on Monday, we will be bringing students back Pre-k through five to the hybrid model on January 19th,” said Travis Olson, director of the Department of Teaching and Learning at Mankato Area Public Schools.
As for older secondary students, the plan looks a little bit different. “For the high school, we’ll transition into our hybrid model with teachers planning on February 1st and 2nd with no students on those two days, and then Wednesday, February 3rd is a distance learning day for students, and then hybrid students will return on February 4th,” Olson added.
MAPS says the shift remains contingent on stable COVID-19 data. Olson stated, “All of that, of course, is dependent upon our county numbers. Right now, our county numbers are trending in the right direction, and they make us optimistic that we’re gonna be able to do that.”
If your student exhibits symptoms of any kind, families are encouraged to contact their school’s health services.
“We’ve got our people, our health assistants at buildings, the school nurses that are available to be able to help them navigate decisions that they make about their child’s health and whether or not they should be going in to get tested. Then, of course, anytime we have a positive test, we want to make sure that we know that,” Olson mentioned.
MAPS says positive COVID-19 cases within the district will result in notification to those potentially exposed.
