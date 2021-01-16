Minnesota State Mankato student competes in national eSports tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local Minnesota State University, Mankato student is getting some national recognition.
New Ulm native Taylor Savoy is competing in a nationwide Madden tournament and has a chance to go into the final four with a win Friday night.
Savoy is a recruit on the Minnesota State eSports team and has already beaten an opponent from the University of California at Los Angeles. On Friday evening, he will face a challenger from the University of Maryland.
Savoy says he’s feels ready for this competition and a chance to prove himself.
“I am looking forward to really just a. making a name for myself in the madden scene and b. just proving to myself and others that I can beat these big name players,” Savoy said.
Savoy started his match at 6 p.m. and is hoping of securing his spot in the final four.
