No. 12 MSU gears up for road trip after home opener victory

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly 11 months ago, the Minnesota State wrestling team qualified four of its wrestlers to the NCAA Division II National Championship with a fourth place team finish at the Super Region 5 tournament.
Thursday night, the team, like many, returned to the mat after a long off season, for their home opener against Augustana.
MSU, ranked 12th in the nation, defeated the Vikings 25-13 in a dual head coach Jim Makovsky called a ‘good win’.
“The first fall, good win. The guys have been working hard in straining circumstances. We’re starting to kind of settle in here a bit. I think we’re definitely better, the way we wrestled. I thought, some places where we didn’t wrestle particularly well. I thought we did what we had to do to ground it out, so that showed something internally, but we’ve got to get better with our techniques and tactics,” Makovsky said.
Improvement for the 2-0 Mavericks will have to be done soon, with four duals remaining this season and about one month until the region meet.
Coach Makovsky sees an opportunity for growth as the squad gets set to hit the road for a tough match-up against No. 20 Upper Iowa then, it gets even tougher with No. 1 in the nation St. Cloud State.
“The last couple years, this group of guys, it’s strange, but they focus better on the road, they have a set schedule. They’re in the hotel, we’re leaving exactly at this time, and sometimes when they’re at home they can get a little bit lackadaisical with structure. We’ll see if that’s part of it,” Makovsky said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.