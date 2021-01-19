Theater play “Atreus” kicks off Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After various canceled and postponed theatre performances due to the pandemic, Minnesota State University, Mankato’s (MSU) first show of the spring semester kicks off Wednesday.
Tickets are on sale now for Atreus, an original Greek mythology play written by a current student as his thesis project.
“It’s a tragedy play. We are talking about 15 cast members. We have 30 characters. We are very excited about it especially since last year we had to cancel another play,” says Yureybo Jordán, Atreus writer and director.
The play will be featured inside MSU’s performing arts center, in the Andreas Theater. It runs through January 24th, with opening night tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
Social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines are in place.
