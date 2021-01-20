Blue Earth County accepting Business Assistant Grant Program applications

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to complete an application for the county’s Business Assistance Grant Program.
The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners approved the grant program Tuesday, and funds have been allocated to Blue Earth County from a COVID relief package from the State of Minnesota.
“Blue Earth County is excited to offer a second grant opportunity to businesses across the County,” Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners Chair Kip Bruender said. “Through this program, we hope the funds will provide some financial assistance to those businesses and help them through the ongoing pandemic.”
Eligible businesses may apply for a one-time grant to cover operational expenses, which may include, but are not limited to, insurance costs, legal fees, payroll, rent, utilities, property taxes, marketing and advertising, licensing fees, accounting fees, routine maintenance, travel and vehicle expenses, office supplies and repairs to existing building equipment.
Grant awards will be based on business type and the number of employees.
Businesses must be able to demonstrate they were adversely affected by an executive order related to COVID-19.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 and can be obtained by visiting Blue Earth County’s Small Business Assistance Grant Program web page.
Blue Earth County officials ask that all applications be submitted via email, placed in the dropbox at the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse at 204 South Fifth Street, or mailed to Courtney Kramlinger at the following address:
Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse
Attn: Courtney Kramlinger
PO Box 168
Mankato, MN 56002-0168
Contact Blue Earth County staff for additional information, questions, or assistance at (507) 387-8711.
