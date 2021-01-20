Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota delivers van to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The snow couldn’t stop the DAV from dropping off a new van and presenting a $10,000 check to the local chapter in Mankato.
This project took two and a half years to make a reality from the help of a local radio station, Rock 95.
This van is a big step for local veterans especially during these hard times.
”It is very important for the veteran community. In the sense of, now in the matter of a phone call, you know you are going to be able to get to your appointments. To the appointments and back home, that is a key to it. In the past, it was that Veterans were on there own to find transportation and we’re eliminating that,” local veteran, Ron Haugen said.
Now that they have the van piece of the puzzle solved, they can start picking up the Veterans in need.
Next stop: scheduling.
”To call for a ride or to schedule transportation. I do ask for at least a week of advance notice, so then we can make sure that we have the driver for you and it is that same phone number, 507-703-1139 which can also be found on the DAV website,” Southeast Minnesota DAV transportation coordinator, Katie Carpenter said.
They need volunteer drivers in the area as soon as possible.
Prospective volunteers need to go to the Minneapolis VA to get a physical and training.
Also, volunteering to become a driver means you can opt-in for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To learn more about the Disabled American Veterans, then check out their website which is hyperlinked in this story.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.