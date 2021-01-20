Mankato boy’s wish comes true thanks to generosity of others

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato boy’s dream recently came true through the generosity of others.
Jacob Andrade, 10, is diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, uveitis, trauma. His dream was to one day own a dog.
Thanks to the Sunshine Foundation and a grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, Jacob’s dream became a reality.
“Our new dog has changed Jacob’s life,” Jacob’s mom, Tracy, said. “Her name is Peaches and he loves to cuddle her, bathe her, care for her, make her bed and most of all, run all around the house with her. Peaches is a cavapoochon (cavalier, poodle, bichon). Thanks [to the Sunshine Foundation and Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation] for making his life much happier ... it means the world to him, and his four other siblings.”
“During this pandemic, we are answering mostly non-travel related Special Dreams like Jacob’s and will resume our Magical Dreams to central Florida as soon as it is safe for our families with children, that may have compromised immune systems, to travel.” Sunshine Foundation Development Director Rich Mergo said.
Established in 1976, the Sunshine Foundation is the original wish-granting organization in the U.S. and is continuously a top-rated charity that expends over 80% of each dollar on programs that benefit children with severe special needs.
