Mankato boy’s wish comes true thanks to generosity of others

“Our new dog has changed Jacob’s life,” Jacob’s mom, Tracy, said. “Her name is Peaches and he loves to cuddle her, bathe her, care for her, make her bed and most of all, run all around the house with her. Peaches is a cavapoochon (cavalier, poodle, bichon). Thanks [to the Sunshine Foundation and Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation] for making his life much happier ... it means the world to him, and his four other siblings.”