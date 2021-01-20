MDH: 34 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,237 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,237 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 449,492. Of those total cases, 34,594 are health care workers.
There have been 34 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 5,979. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,810.
There are 432,738 people who are no longer isolated.
23,608 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,913 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,206,196.
For daily updates and more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,335 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 307,568.
There are 62 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 4,394.
270,555 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,430,372 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.